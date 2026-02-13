Mumbai, February 13: In a landmark decision, Soundala village in Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar district has officially declared itself caste-free, aiming to eliminate caste-based discrimination and identity from daily life. The resolution was passed unanimously during a Gram Sabha meeting on February 5, marking a significant social reform initiative at the grassroots level.

The Gram Sabha invoked the Constitution of India and its Preamble, affirming equality and fraternity as guiding principles. The resolution states, “My caste is humanity,” and declares that no villager will follow caste practices or promote caste-based divisions. Public facilities including schools, temples, community halls, wells and crematoria will remain open to all, without discrimination. Baranagar Village in West Bengal’s Murshidabad Wins ‘Best Tourism Village’ Award in Agri-Tourism Category.

The move draws inspiration from social reformers such as Dr BR Ambedkar, Jyotiba Phule, Shahu Maharaj, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Mahatma Gandhi. The proposal was introduced by Sarpanch Sharad Argade and seconded by resident Babasaheb Bhodak before receiving majority approval.

Importantly, the resolution includes provisions to prevent divisive social media posts and imposes penalties for actions that violate constitutional values. The sarpanch clarified that the new rules do not contravene any existing laws but instead reinforce constitutional principles. West Bengal's Kiriteshwari Village Selected as 'Best Tourism Village' By Union Tourism Ministry.

Soundala’s bold step has sparked discussions across Maharashtra, with many viewing it as a progressive model for promoting social harmony, equality and unity in rural India.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The New Indian Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2026 02:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).