Jammu, Jan 31 (PTI) BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh here on Tuesday said that it was only because of Modi's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism that Rahul Gandhi and sister Priyanka could enjoy the snowfall in the valley.

Rahul Gandhi on Monday shared videos of him having a snowfight with his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and close aide KC Venugopal at a Bharat Jodi Yatra campsite here, as incessant snowfalll painted the valley white.

"Modi ji's zero tolerance for terrorism has made it possible for Rahul and his sister Priyanka to enjoy the snowfall in the valley," Chugh said at a gathering held to pay tributes to Praja Parishad martyrs in Jaurian village of Akhnoor belt.

He asked why it took 70 years for the Congress and its leaders like Rahul Gandhi to hoist Trianga at Lal Chowk. "Rahul should be thankful to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP government that he could enter J&K without permit and hoist Tiranga at Lal Chowk without any issue."

Chugh unfurled the national flag here in memory of people who sacrificed their lives for the country.

It took 70 years' struggle for the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, he said.

"The pages of history are full of renunciation, austerity and sacrifice. When Sheikh Abdullah implemented the permit system to enter Jammu and Kashmir, the Praja Parishad raised the slogan, 'desh mein do pradhan, do vidhan, do nishan: nahi chalenge, nahi chalenge'," he said.

"On 11 January 1953, two days before the festival of Lohri, police opened fire at a procession in which more than 5,000 people were participating. More than 200 rounds were fired in which two people were killed and more than 70 were injured," he said.

The BJP leader recalled another incident that took place on 31 January 1953, when, he said, a huge crowd of protesting farmers gathered in Jyodia village and marched towards Jammu carrying the tricolour in their hands.

"Police opened fire on the agitators, in which seven people were killed, to salute whose sacrifice and spirit we all have gathered here," he said.

