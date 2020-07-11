Bhopal, Jul 11 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Saturday asked why those not appreciative of the aggressive stand taken on issues of national interest by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were still in the party.

Singh also urged Rahul Gandhi to lead the party.

He said the Gandhi siblings have the courage and guts to take on the "Modi-Shah twins" who must have no illusion that they can browbeat the Gandhi-Nehru family with the threat of probe agencies.

The Rajya Sabha MP and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, in a series of tweets, also said Rahul Gandhi should not have "withdrawn" after emerging as the main challenger to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"I personally support the aggressive stand which Rahul ji and Priyanka ji are taking on issues of national interest in India and UP. If this is not appreciated by some leaders in Congress, then why are they in Congress," Singh asked.

In another tweet on Rahul Gandhi, Singh said, "He had virtually emerged as the main challenger to Modi in 2019 and should have continued to build the party either as AICC president or leader of Congress parliamentary party in Lok Sabha. Why did he voluntarily withdraw from the scene?"

Lashing out at the media for creating a perception that there was opposition to Rahul Gandhi, Singh said, "No one and no one in the Congress is opposed to him. This perception is more in you people in the media than reality," he said.

He also said that Congressmen who want to go soft on Modi must have guts to speak their mind within party or in public.

Singh praised party colleague and former Union minister P Chidambaram for not bowing despite being jailed by the Centre on "cooked up charges".

He said the Congress leadership must take up the challenge of building the party organisation brick by brick, claiming "this is where we need the dynamism of Rahul ji and Priyanka ji" as "both of them have the guts and courage to take on Modi-Shah twins".

"Modi-Shah are under a misconception that they can browbeat the Nehru-Gandhi family by threats of ED/IT/CBI. The whole family has fought the British, spent years in jail and are a brave lot. So don't be under any illusion Modi-Shah ji," the former MP CM said.

In another tweet, Singh urged Rahul Gandhi to lead the party.

"This is the crux of the matter and this is the challenge before Sonia ji, Rahul ji and Priyanka ji. I am certain they would do it. The whole Congress party, young old everyone, stands behind you and are ready to make whatever sacrifice you demand. So, Rahul ji please lead," he tweeted.

