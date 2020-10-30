Siwan (Bihar), Oct 30 (PTI) Citing Pakistani minister's admission that his country was behind the 2019 Pulwama attack, BJP president JP Nadda Friday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the country for his stand on the dastardly attack.

In a sensational admission, senior Pakistani minister Fawad Chaudhry Thursday admitted that his country was responsible for the Pulwama terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 that killed 40 CRPF personnel and brought the two countries to the brink of a war.

Addressing an election rally here, Nadda said Friday, "What should I say about the Congress party and Rahul babu. They became Pakistan advocates (Vakil). Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry said yesterday that 'we did the Pulwama, Imran Khan did the Pulwama. Their minister is saying so in an answer in their National Assembly."

He said Rahul Gandhi "used to say that Pakistan was not involved, and we (the ruling party) are talking about Pakistan just to trick people".

"You should apologies to the country," Nadda told the former Congress president.

He also attacked Gandhi over his statements on the abrogation of Article 370, alleging that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan used his remarks to argue his countrys case in the United Nations.

"Do you speak for India or Pakistan?" Nadda asked Gandhi.

Attacking the Bihars Mahagathbandhan, the BJP chief said "it is a coming tougher of an anarchist (the RJD), a destructor (the CPI-ML) and a Pakistan apologist (the Congress)".

On February 14, 2019, 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed when a jeep laden with explosives had hit a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu-Srinagar highway at Lethpora in Pulwama.

