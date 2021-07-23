New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): The BJP on Friday challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to submit his phone for investigation if he thinks it has been tapped.

BJP spokesperson Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore alleged that Rahul Gandhi was "determined to obstruct" the proceedings of Parliament as his party has been rejected by the people twice in the Lok Sabha elections.

"If Rahul Gandhi thinks that his phone is being tapped, he should submit his phone for investigation," he said.

Gandhi on Friday referred to reports about surveillance through Pegasus spyware and said his phone has been tapped.

"This is not about my privacy, this is an attack on people's voice," he said.

Rathore said Congress had been rejected by people in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"He is determined to obstruct the proceedings of Parliament for one reason or another. We all are familiar with the parliamentary performance of Rahul Gandhi."

Taking a jibe at the Wayanad MP, the BJP leader said, no one would like to keep a tab on Rahhul Gandhi's phone, "not even a junior copywriter."

He said that the government has acted in accordance with law.

"The law of the land prevails in the entire country and no one's phone is being tapped illegally. No agency is working illegally. If someone has doubt, they should submit the phone for investigation and action will be taken," he said.

Gandhi had attacked the Centre earlier in the day and said that Pegasus spyware is an Israeli classified weapon that the government has used against the institutions of the country.

He also accused the government of "treason".

"They have used it politically...They have used it in Karnataka. They have used it to scuttle probes. They have used it against Supreme Court... They have used it against all the institutions of this country. The only word for this is treason. There is no other word for this," Gandhi said. (ANI)

