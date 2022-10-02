New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet on Saturday gave the approval to pay Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days of wages to eligible non-gazetted railway employees (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel) for the financial year 2021-22.

About 11.27 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees are likely to benefit from the decision. This payment will be made before the Dussehra holidays, said the Ministry of Railways.

The Railway employees have played important role in the performance of Passenger and Goods services which also acted as catalysts for the economy. In fact, Railway employees ensured uninterrupted movement of essential commodities like food, fertilizer, coal and other items even during the lockdown period. Railways has ensured there is no shortage of such commodities in the area of operations, said the Ministry statement.

Railways said in the past three years, it has undertaken a series of steps to regain market share in freight and increase realization in passenger fares through suitable policy initiatives. As a result, in the current year (2022-23), Railways have regained momentum in receipts, disrupted previously due to the pandemic.

In FY 2021-22, Railways achieved incremental freight loading of 184 million tonnes which is the highest ever. The payment of PLB would serve as an incentive and result in motivating a large number of Railways employees, particularly those involved in the execution and operations of railways, to improve their productivity and ensure safety, speed and service for Railway customers. The payment of PLB will also boost the demand in the economy in the upcoming festival season.The financial implication of payment of 78 days' PLB to railway employees has been estimated to be Rs 1,832.09 crore. The wage calculation ceiling prescribed for payment of PLB is Rs 7,000 per month. The maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee is Rs 17,951 for 78 days. (ANI)

