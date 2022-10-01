Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 1 (ANI): Former CPI(M) Kerala secretary and politbureau member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan passed away at 69 on Saturday.

He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Apollo Hospital, Chennai.

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan entered politics through a student wing Students' Federation of India. He was from the Kannur district and represented the Thalassery constituency in the state assembly for 23 years.

Balakrishnan was a minister in the Achuthanandan cabinet and held the portfolio of home and tourism from 2006 to 2011. He was CPI-M state secretary from 2015 to 2022. He was imprisoned at the time of the Emergency.

His mortal remains will be brought to Kannur tomorrow and his body will be kept for public homage in Thalassery. His cremation will be held at Thalassery on Monday at 3 PM.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his condolence over the death of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. The Chief Minister said his death is a loss to politics and the party. Ministers, party leaders and people from all walks of society have expressed condolences over his death. (ANI)

