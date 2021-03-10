New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday flagged off a 3000 HP Cape Gauge locomotive indigenously developed by the Banaras Locomotive Works to be exported to Mozambique.

The export of locomotives to Mozambique shall boost the Indo-African relationship and pilot economic empowerment, a statement from the ministry said.

Indian Railways is exporting the first batch of two locomotives as part of a total order of six 3000 HP Cape Gauge locomotives and 90 stainless steel passenger coaches to Mozambique.

These locomotives are developed by the Banaras Locomotive Works under Make-in-India. They are being exported through Indian Railways' PSU, Rites Limited. In spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat, these Cape Gauge Diesel Locos have been designed in India, Made in India and financed by India, the statement said.

"With significant innovation, re-modelling & upgradation, Indian Railways wishes to become the preferred supplier for Mozambique and countries around the world for all their requirements. We are willing to support further development of the rail network in Mozambique. By 2030, we plan to become a net-zero Railway and power our entire electricity requirements by renewable energy. We will be the first large railway in the world to become 100 per cent electric traction driven," Goyal said.

Minister of Transport and Communications of Mozambique, Janfar Abdulai, thanked India for its cooperation.

The 3000 HP Cape Gauge locomotive is capable of hauling 2,255 ton at 100 kmph at level track. The driver cabin of this locomotive is noise vibration and harshness standard compliant, has good acoustics, ergonomically designed seats, integrated graphic driver display, and Heating Venting AC (HVAC) for better crew comfort and reducing fatigue, the statement said.

Facilities include on board water-closet (toilet module), refrigerator and hot plate, and a new control console has been designed and developed for right-hand drive. It is equipped with Computer Controlled Brake system (CCB 2.0) for ensuring highest safety standards, reliability and maintainability. It has a larger fuel tank of 6,000 litres for longer operation and stainless steel pipes have been used for ensuring corrosion resistance, it added.

The Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) exported 165 diesel locomotives of all types of gauges (BG, MG and Cape Gauge) and horsepower, starting with 15 Metre Gauge 6 cylinder, 1350 HP and Alco type locos to Tanzania in 1975, the statement said.

The last Cape Gauge Loco exported from BLW in 2008-09 was an ALCO 3000 HP loco to Mozambique. In 2017-18, 18 MG diesel locos were exported to Myanmar. During 2018-2020, 10 BG diesel locos were exported to Sri Lanka, it added.

