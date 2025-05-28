Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 28 (ANI): Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday approved a direct train between Madhya Pradesh's Guna district and Karnataka's capital Bengaluru following the efforts of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Vaishnaw also issued a letter for the purpose, granting permission for the operation of train number 11085/11086 "Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal, Bengaluru to Gwalior via Guna".

Union Minister Scindia had written a letter to the Railway Minister, highlighting the difficulties of passengers of the Gwalior-Chambal region, including his Guna parliamentary constituency, especially the educated youth who face difficulties in travelling for their work and requested him for a direct train to Bengaluru from the region.

Following this, replying to Scindia's letter, Railway Minister Vaishnaw wrote, "You will be happy to know that train number 11085/11086 has been approved to operate from Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal, Bengaluru to Gwalior via Guna."

The train services will start soon and provide huge relief to the people of the Gwalior-Chambal region.

Union Minister Scindia informed the railway minister in his letter that about 25 per cent of the youth, who have technical and professional degrees, of his Guna parliamentary constituency are working in Bengaluru. Every week, hundreds of youth from Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, and Guna districts travel to Bengaluru to work in IT and other related sectors.

The Union Minister also emphasised that currently they used to go to Bina, Bhopal or Gwalior to get the train, resulting in an additional 8-10 hours to their journey. He further stressed that for the population of about 40 lakhs in the region, the only rail route available is through Gwalior towards Kota or Bina, due to which there is a lack of direct connectivity.

Now, with the proposed new direct train, the problems will be resolved. It will directly connect Guna, Ashoknagar, and Shivpuri districts to the country's IT hub, Bengaluru.

Additionally, sharing the railway minister's approval letter on X, Union Minister Scindia expressed his gratitude to the Railway Minister for operating the train between Guna and Bengaluru.

"A new train will soon operate between Guna and Bengaluru... Heartfelt thanks to the Ministry of Railways for approving the operation of a new train from Guna to Bengaluru on my special request. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw ji for fulfilling the long-standing demand raised by the passengers of Gwalior-Chambal. Passengers of the Guna region, especially the youth working in Bengaluru, will soon be able to avail this rail facility," Scindia said in the post. (ANI)

