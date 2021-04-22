Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 (ANI): Mayur Shelke, pointsman at Mumbai's railway station, who saved the life of a six-year-old child, on Thursday announced that he will give half of the rewarded money that he has received to the visually impaired mother of that child for his studies.

On Tuesday afternoon, the staff of the Central Railway had honoured Shelke for his bravery with an award of Rs 50,000.

"I will give half of the rewarded money for the child's bright future and his studies. The moment I receive the money, I will immediately hand it over," he said.

Mayur Shelke further informed that the child's mother is blind and the state of their household is also inadequate.

On April 17, the pointsman at the Vangani railway station rushed to save the life of the child who had lost balance while walking with his mother at the platform and fell on the railway tracks, while the train was moving in his direction.

Shelke rushed to rescue the child against a moving train and bundled him onto the platform before saving himself from the train.

The CCTV footage of the incident was shared by the Ministry of Railways. (ANI)

