New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): The Ministry of Railways has achieved significant progress under the ongoing Special Campaign 5.0, initiated by the Government of India to institutionalise Swachhata in Government offices and disposal of pending matters.

At the midpoint of the campaign, from 2.10.2025 to 31.10.2025, the Ministry of Railways has achieved notable progress and is well on track to reach its target. So far, a total of 29,921 cleanliness campaigns have been conducted at railway stations, offices, and other Railway premises.

Also Read | Bank Holiday Today? Are Banks Open or Closed on October 18 for Dhanteras in India? Here’s What RBI Calendar Says.

The Ministry has also generated 2235 crore in revenue through the disposal of scrap material and freed up approximately 1.45 lakh square feet of office space, promoting more efficient use of infrastructure. In the railways, scrap is being used to create attractive models, turning waste into wealth. Special attention is being given to the disposal of e-waste, which is being accounted for separately.

As part of administrative reforms, more than 50,000 files have been reviewed, resulting in the closure or removal of 20,277 files. So far, 1.37 lakh public grievances have been disposed of during the ongoing campaign, reflecting prompt and citizen-centric service delivery.

Also Read | Donald Trump Says India Has 'De-Escalated' on Russian Oil As He Meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Further strengthening public engagement, the Ministry has organised more than 400 Amrit Samvad interactions at various railway stations, fostering direct communication with passengers.

These achievements at the midpoint of Special Campaign 5.0 are a testament to the dedication of railway personnel across zones and divisions. The Ministry of Railways remains committed to sustaining this momentum throughout the entire campaign. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)