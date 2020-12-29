Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 29(ANI): Indian Railways on Monday launched the recently integrated Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) and a mobile application for downloading Unique Medical Identity Card (UMID) over five units in South Central Railways and two Units over Northern Railway.

As per an official release, the launch follows on the back of the successful implementation of the Trial Project of HMIS over Central hospital, Lallaguda, South Central Railway (SCR).

The services were launched by Vinod Kumar Yadav, chairman, and CEO, Railway Board through video conferencing.

"The HMIS in Railways has been developed by Indian Railways in coordination with RailTel Corporation Limited. The objective of the HMIS is to provide a single-window of clearance of hospital administration activity such as clinical, diagnostics, pharmacy, examinations, industrial health among other things," the release said.

It stated that the mobile application has also been launched today for downloading UMID card through mobile phone for enhancing the integration of UMID with HMIS and also to facilitate the Railway employees for conveniently using UMID card while accessing their health care services.

"Apart from Railway employees, now their dependants would also able to download UMID cards through this application," it added,

Speaking on the occasion, Vinod Kumar Yadav, chairman and CEO Railway Board said that the launch of the HMIS will transform the Health Care facilities being provided to Railway Employees by dramatically easing access across the Indian Railways' network.

"With the launch of UMID and HMIS, the railway workforce along with their families will now have a digital repository of data readily available all the time which will enhance the efficiency of health care facilities for all rail beneficiaries," he added. (ANI)

