New Delhi, February 25: The Indian Railways has undertaken special arrangements for Maha Shivaratri, planning to run more than 350 additional trains from Prayagraj to facilitate the return of pilgrims following the final Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh 2025 on February 26, said Indian Railway in a statement. A large congregation of devotees from across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and West Bengal has gathered at the Sangam, leading to an unprecedented demand for transportation.

Over the past two days, railway stations across multiple cities, including Patna, Muzaffarpur, Gaya, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Lucknow, Jabalpur, and Ranchi, have witnessed heavy footfall. As lakhs of pilgrims prepare to return home, the railway administration has mobilized all resources to ensure smooth and efficient operations, added the statement. In view of the anticipated rush, North Central Railway, North Eastern Railway, and Northern Railway have been directed to remain on high alert. Previously, on Mouni Amavasya, over 360 special trains were deployed to transport more than 20 lakh passengers safely. A similar plan has been implemented for Maha Shivaratri, with extra rakes positioned near Prayagraj for emergency use. Happy Maha Shivratri 2025 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Celebrate Mahashivratri by Sharing WhatsApp Status Messages, Greetings and SMS.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is personally monitoring the situation, with Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board, Satish Kumar, overseeing on-ground operations. General Managers from the three railway zones are coordinating efforts to manage the surge in passengers. The Railway Minister has also instructed officials to introduce additional special trains if required. To enhance passenger convenience, comprehensive measures have been put in place, including bolstered security arrangements with over 3,000 Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and 1,500 commercial staff deployed across Prayagraj stations.

Additionally, 29 squads of the Railway Protection Special Force, two squads of Women RPSF, 22 dog squads, and two bomb disposal squads have been stationed in the region. Teams from Scouts & Guides, Civil Defense, and other support units are assisting in managing passenger flow. Railway officials have implemented an internal movement plan at Prayagraj Junction, ensuring that pilgrims are directed to specific shelters based on their destinations before being guided to their respective trains. In cases of overcrowding, emergency plans were activated, directing passengers to holding areas such as Khusro Bagh before being escorted safely to boarding platforms. When is Maha Shivaratri 2025? Know Date, Auspicious Timings, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and the Significance of the day dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Senior officials monitored all activities from the Prayagraj Junction control tower, making real-time adjustments to avoid disruptions. Medical assistance has also been arranged at key railway stations, with observation rooms catering to serious cases. Additionally, digital services such as the Kumbh app and railway websites have been widely used by pilgrims for travel updates. On Sunday alone, the Indian Railways successfully operated 335 trains, transporting over 16 lakh passengers. As the final weekend of Mahakumbh 2025 approaches, railway authorities remain committed to ensuring a smooth and hassle-free journey for devotees.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)