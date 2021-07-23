New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The Railways' total traffic revenue decreased by Rs 34,145 crore in 2020-21, compared to 2019-20, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told Parliament on Friday.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, the minister also said that the decrease in passenger and other coaching revenue was Rs 35,421 crore and Rs 2,544 crore respectively.

"This decrease was partly offset by increase in freight and sundry other revenues," he said.

Vaishnaw also said that the railways has not cut incentives or other allowances given to employees.

However, additional dearness allowance and dearness relief installments due from January-2020 to June-2021 were frozen according to government of India guidelines, the minister said.

