New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): Parts of Delhi and NCR were lashed by heavy rains and thunderstorm on Monday with the gutsy winds uprooting trees in some areas.

The rain brought relief to people from the sweltering heat but the rain and the accompanying hailstorm impacted traffic movement. Eights flights were diverted to Jaipur, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad and Dehradun due to bad weather, Delhi airport sources said.

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir Encounter: Killer of Cop Among 2 JeM Terrorists Neutralized in Pulwama District.

A car was trapped under an uprooted tree in Connaught Place as the national capital received sudden rainfall accompanied by a hailstorm. The car was unoccupied and was in the parking lot.

IMD had predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds in Delhi and several areas in the National Captial Region.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Wife Hires Goons to Rape Hubby’s Friend Over ‘Affair’; Six Arrested.

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of West, North-West, South, South-West Delhi, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Sikandra Rao, Hathras (U.P.) Bhiwari (Rajasthan)," the weather office had said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)