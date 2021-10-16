Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 16 (ANI): The capital city of Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram was lashed by rain on Saturday.

Earlier on Tuesday, IMD had predicted heavy rainfall in Kerala in the coming five days due to the cyclonic circulation formed in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal.

"Warning has been issued for fishermen not to venture in Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts for the next five days," said K Santhosh, Director (Thiruvananthapuram) IMD on Tuesday. (ANI)

