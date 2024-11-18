Shimla, Nov 18 (PTI) The Shimla MeT station on Monday predicted rain or snow at places in tribal areas and other higher reaches on or after November 22. Dry weather will continue in the other parts of the state till November 24, it said.

The MeT also warned of dense to very heavy fog in many parts of the reservoir areas of Bhakra dam (Bilaspur) in late night, early morning, and morning hours from November 19 to 22, and in pockets of Balh Valley (Mandi)in late night and early morning from November 19 to 21.

Lahaul and Spiti Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar has restricted the movement of tourists traversing high mountain passes and closed the Kunzum pass linking Lahaul and Spiti as roads are slippery due to the accumulation of black ice. The pass remains open for locals and emergency vehicles from 11 am to 1 pm.

The movement through Baralacha Pass, linking Lahaul and Leh, and Shinkula Pass linking Lahaul with Kargil, has been restricted from 8 am to 1 pm for tourists and locals.

Kumar asked the tourists to check the advisories issued by the MeT department before venturing towards these passes.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to fall in the next three to four days as snowfall is likely in higher reaches.

There was no significant change in minimum and maximum temperatures with Una being the hottest in the state with a high of 27.8 degrees, while Tabo was coldest with a low of minus 5.2 degrees.

The state received 0.7 mm of rain against normal rainfall of 35.3 mm during the post-monsoon season from October 1 to November 18, a deficit of 98 per cent.

