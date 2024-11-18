New Delhi, November 18: The Supreme Court on Monday issued a circular advising its staff to wear masks due to the alarming pollution levels in the national capital. The implementation of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-IV was announced in the city on Sunday after the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city had plummeted to "severe" pollution levels. "Everyone is, therefore, advised to ensure the wearing of a mask and taking (preventive) health measures…," the circular issued by the assistant registrar said. Delhi Air Pollution: Supreme Court Directs Delhi-NCR States To Enforce GRAP-4, Curbs To Remain Even if AQI Falls Below 450.

Delhi's air quality took a turn for the worse on Monday, with areas like Dwarka, Mundka and Najafgarh recording a maximum AQI of 500 in the afternoon.

