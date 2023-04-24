Ranchi/Hazaribag, Apr 24 (PTI) Rain and thundershower hit parts of Jharkhand including Ranchi on Monday, which helped in keeping the maximum temperature between 30 and 35 degrees Celsius across the state, a weather official said.

No heatwave conditions in Jharkhand during next one week, the official said. However, mercury may rise from Tuesday in parts of the state due to decline of rain and thundershower activities.

In-charge of Ranchi Meteorological Centre Abhishek Anand told PTI, "Two cyclonic systems helped Jharkhand to experience pleasant weather. However, the activity of rain and thundershower will start declining from Tuesday and temperature will gradually start rising."

Anand, however, said that heatwave conditions are unlikely at least for next one week in Jharkhand.

Godda district recorded the state's highest maximum temperature at 35.1 degrees Celsius on Monday, while Deoghar registered the second highest at 33.9 degrees Celsius.

Isolated pockets of Ranchi including Bariatu area witnessed heavy rain in the afternoon for about 20 minutes. But, it was negligible in most parts of the state capital. The capital city experienced a pleasant weather on Monday as maximum temperature was recorded at 30.3 degrees Celsius, 6.7 notches below the normal.

Jamshedpur registered maximum temperature of 34.2 degrees Celsius, 5.5 degrees below the normal, while at Daltonganj it was 33.6 degrees Celsius, 7.2 notches below the normal.

Meanwhile, in Hazaribag, a 45-year-old woman was killed in Alonjakala village, some 120-km from state capital Ranchi, due to lightning strike on Sunday evening, Hazaribag sub-divisional officer (SDO) Vidya Bhusan Kumar said on Monday.

The incident took place while she was grazing her cattle near river Mahane when suddenly heavy rain coupled with lightning struck her, he said.

