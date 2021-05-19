Lucknow, May 19 (PTI) Light to moderate rain or thundershower was recorded at several places in Uttar Pradesh, Met officials said on Wednesday.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning occurred at a few places in eastern part of the state and at isolated places in the western part, it said.

According to the Met department, rains were witnessed in areas including Mauranipur in Jhansi district, Karwi (Chitrakoot), Safipur (Unnao), Malihabad (Lucknow), Sultanpur, Karchhana (Allahabad), Kanpur, Fatehpur, Agra, Khairagar (Agra), Kalpi Tehsil (Jalaun), and Hamirpur.

The maximum temperature in the state was recorded at Banda observatory (35.2 degree Celsius) while the minimum temperature was recorded in Aligarh (20.8 degree Celsius), as per Met officials.

During the past 24 hours, day temperatures fell markedly in Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Lucknow, Agra and Meerut divisions white it fell appreciably in Bareilly and Moradabad divisions, they said, adding that there was not much change in Jhansi division.

Day temperatures were markedly below normal in all divisions of the state, officials said.

Night temperatures also fell appreciably in Gorakhpur, Agra and Meerut divisions while not much change was recorded in the remaining divisions of the state, they added.

The Met department said rain/thundershower is very likely at several places in the state on Thursday.

It warned that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds up to 30-40 kmph is very likely at isolated places over western areas of the state and at isolated places over eastern districts.

Rain/thundershower is very likely at isolated places in the state on Friday and weather is most likely to remain dry on Saturday, as per the department.

