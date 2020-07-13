Lucknow, July 13: Rain, thundershowers and lightning are very likely to occur today during next few hours (up to 09:50 am) in parts of Uttar Pradesh, according to the Meteorological Centre, Lucknow.

Rain, thundershowers and lightning are very likely at isolated places over Mirzapur, Sonbhadra districts and adjoining areas. Also Read | Monsoon 2020 Forecast: West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar and Eastern UP to Receive Heavy Rainfall During Next 4 Days, Says IMD.

