New Delhi, July 13: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash several parts of West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar and adjoining Eastern Uttar Pradesh during the next four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. In its all India weather bulletin, the weather agency predicted that on Monday, heavy rainfall is very likely over West Bengal & Sikkim. "Isolated extremely heavy falls also very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on July 13, 2020. Intensity of rainfall over these regions is likely to reduce gradually thereafter", the IMD said. Monsoon 2020 Covers Entire Country Nearly Two Weeks Early, Says IMD.

Explaining the cause of the incessant rains over these regions, the IMD said that the western end of monsoon trough at mean sea level passes through Ganganagar, Delhi and Bareilly; while eastern end continues to run close to foothills of the Himalayas. The weather agency informed that a cyclonic circulation lies over East Bihar & neighbourhood at mid & upper tropospheric levels. Monsoon 2020: Normal Rainfall Predicted in India, 100% of Long Period Average, Says Govt.

In the wake of these weather systems, heavy rainfall is likely to continue over northeast India, West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar & adjoining East Uttar Pradesh during next 4 days. On Monday morning, the Meteorological Centre, Lucknow issued a warning saying that rain/thundershowers and lightning are very likely to occur today during next few hours at isolated places over Mirzapur, Sonbhadra districts and adjoining areas in Uttar Pradesh.

In Maharashtra, heavy rainfall is very likely over several places in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts till July 16, the IMD said on Sunday. Meanwhile, in Delhi, despite the monsoon arriving early, rains have remained subdued so far. The IMD said that the rain forecast for the next seven days is also bleak for the national capital, with the city recording 40 percent rainfall deficiency.

