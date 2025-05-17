Bhubaneswar, May 17 (PTI) Thunderstorm along with rain is likely to continue in parts of Odisha till May 20, the IMD said on Saturday.

However, hot and humid conditions will prevail during the daytime, it said.

Light to moderate rain is very likely on Sunday afternoon and evening in the interior districts, while dry weather is likely in the rest of the state, it added.

A yellow alert, notifying people to be aware of thunderstorms, was issued for Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Bolangir, Koraput, Rayagada and Gajapati.

The mercury is likely to hover around 40 degrees Celsius in parts of the state, particularly the districts in the western region, the IMD said.

