Lucknow, Jul 20 (PTI) Rain along with thunderstorms occurred at many places in Uttar Pradesh as monsoon has become active in the state.

Rainfall was recorded in Mahamaya Nagar, Etah, Bijnor, Pilibhit, Moradabad, Bareilly, Meerut, Chitrakoot, Bulandshahar, Rampur, Aligarh, Balrampur and Ambedkar Nagar.

The meteorological office here said that heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in the state.

Varanasi recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 36.7 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has forecast rain and thundershowers at many places in the state on Wednesday. Heavy rain is very likely at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh.

