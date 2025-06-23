Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 23 (ANI): Rainfall in Udhampur's Chanthal village revived the hope for the growth of paddy crop in the farmers.

Local farmer Ganesh Sharma expressed his joy and said the rain would benefit them.

"The rain is fine, and now we are planting paddy. We grow a lot of paddy and vegetables, and the rain that we have received has also benefited us... We used the canal water as well as the rainwater," the farmer told ANI.

Meanwhile, locals of Sangyal village in Udhampur district have been using horses to fetch water from faraway places due to water scarcity in the village.

Officials said that work on a water supply scheme is delayed due to a lack of funds and local disputes, but efforts are being made to solve the issues and finish the project.

Speaking to ANI, the Executive Engineer of the Udhampur division said, "We had a scheme, the Darsoo Gudhar Water Supply Scheme, which was incomplete. The work is going on, but a few contractors have stopped working due to a lack of funds. The concerned area has two sources of water...The work is still lingering due to several disputes there. We are sorting out the issues...The connection pipe is there, as soon as we sort out the dispute...and contractors start working, we will complete the work..."

Meanwhile, on Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha asserted that any terrorist attack in the state will now be treated as an act of war," which is a tougher approach towards cross-border terrorism.

Manoj Sinha was speaking during the passing-out parade of the 17th Batch of Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) and the 26th Batch of Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs) at the Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy (SKPA) in Udhampur.

A total of 50 probationary Deputy SPs and 1,112 probationary PSIs graduated, marking the first batch to complete training under India's newly implemented criminal laws.

The oath-taking ceremony was witnessed by J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat and Additional DGP (Director SKPA) Garib Dass. Addressing the new inductees, LG Sinha showed faith that they could serve the country with commitment. (ANI)

