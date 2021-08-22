New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Rains lashed some parts of the city on Sunday morning, and the minimum temperature settled at 24.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's normal, said a meteorological department official.

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 92 per cent.In the last 24 hours, the city received 9.2 mm rainfall, they said.

Also Read | First Institute for Indian Culture of Arya Sabha Mauritius Inaugurated at at Le … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

According to the weather office, the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 33 degrees Celsius.

The MeT department has forecast generally cloudy sky with light rain later in the day.

Also Read | Cyber Criminals Hack Lucknow’s Balrampur Hospital Server, Generate Fake Birth and Death Certificates.

According to IMD officials, Saturday's rainfall of 138.8 mm is the ninth highest in the last 62 years for August..

The highest ever rainfall for August since 1961 is 184.0 mm. It was recorded on August 2, 1961.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature settled at 32.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's normal while the minimum temperature settled at around 23.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's normal, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)