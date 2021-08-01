New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Citizens in the national capital woke up to heavy rainfall, resulting in waterlogging in a few areas on Sunday morning.

Vehicles commuting from the Yamuna Bazar area witnessed heavy waterlogging due to heavy rainfall. According to the India Meteorological Department, thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi, NCR.

IMD tweeted, "01/08/2021: Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi, NCR ( Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida) Panipat,....."

"Karnal, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Kosali, Farukhnagar, Bawal, Rewari, Nuh, Sohana, Hodal, Aurangabad, Palwal (Haryana) Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Baraut, Bagpat, Bijnaur, Hastinapur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Meerut, Modinagar, Rampur, Moradabad, Billari, Sambhal, Amroha, Garhmukteshwar, Siyana, Hapur, Pilakhua, Bahajoi, Anupshahar, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur, Bulandshahar, Gulaoti, Khurja, Barsana, Nandgaon (U.P.) Kotputli, Khairthal, Tizara, Deeg, Alwar (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," the weather agency tweeted.

Also, good news poured in as Delhi reported an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 48. As per the government agencies, an AQI with the range of 0-50 is regarded as 'good', 51-100 is 'satisfactory', 101-200 is 'moderate', 201-300 is 'poor', 301-400 is 'very poor' and 401-500 is deemed as 'severe'.

"The overall air quality is in the satisfactory category as forecasted. Scattered rainfall activity in Delhi is likely in the next two days and likely to intensify thereafter. Satisfactory to Good AQI is forecasted for next three days", informed System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) today.

Further the temperature in the national capital dipped as the city reported a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celcius, as per the weather department.

Dense cloud cover, heavy showers kept weather pleasant in the national capital. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)