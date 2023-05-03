Shimla, May 3 (PTI) Heavy rains lashed several parts of Himachal Pradesh while the higher altitudes received fresh snowfall as the maximum temperature in the state plunged six to 14 notches below normal on Wednesday, the weather department said.

The meteorological office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in the hill state from May 4 to May 7.

The high-altitude tribal areas of Himachal Pradesh witnessed light snowfall while Gondla, Rohtang and Baralacha areas recorded mild snowfall.

Dalhousie was the wettest area in the state with 80 mm of rain, followed by Kotla 67 mm, Kothi 61 mm, Nalagarh 60 mm, Bhattiyat 57 mm, Manali 55 mm, Dharmshala 51 mm, Dehra Gopipur 41 mm and Tissa 39 mm.

Solan and Sundernagar both received 33 mm of rain, while the state capital Shimla and Kufri received 24 mm of rain each.

The local weather office has predicted light to moderate rainfall at isolated places in the plains and mid-hills and light to moderate rainfall or snowfall in higher reaches from May 4 to May 7 in view of a fresh western disturbance.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi Wednesday directed all deputy commissioners to take up relief and rescue work on a priority basis and assess the damage caused to the crops due to unseasonal rains.

Presiding over the meeting to review damage caused due to incessant rains in the state, Negi directed National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force to take prompt action and sought information about relief and rescue operations from the officials concerned.

