Jaipur, Oct 17 (PTI) Three unidentified masked men fled away with Rs 4 lakh after firing at a bank cashier in Rajasthan's Karauli district on Monday, police said.

All three miscreants had come on a bike and were carrying country-made pistols, they said.

Also Read | GPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited for 125 Assistant Engineer Posts at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in; Here's How to Apply.

Sapotara SHO Ramkhiladi Meena said the cashier was rushed to a local hospital for treatment from where she was referred to Karauli.

He said the bank management has registered a case against three unidentified miscreants who are being identified through CCTV footage.

Also Read | Assam Shocker: Government School Teacher Sexually Abuses Student in Kamrup, Suspended.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)