Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 3 (ANI): A day after the Telangana government approached the Supreme Court seeking direction to State Governor to approve the pending bills, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan told Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari that Raj Bhavan is nearer than Delhi.

Telangana Government had approached the Supreme Court and filed a writ petition against Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan for not giving her assent to 10 Bills passed by the Government.

"Dear @TelanganaCS Rajbhavan, is nearer than Delhi. Assuming office as CS you didn't find time to visit Rahbhavan officially. No protocol!No courtesy even for a courtesy call. Friendly official visits & interactions would have been more helpful which you Don't even intend," Telangana Governor tweeted.

The Governor also took potshots at the Chief Secretary for not making a courtesy call after taking charge as the top bureaucrat.

In the petition, the state government said that it is constrained to move before the top court in view of a very frequent constitutional impasse created on account of the refusal of the Governor of the state of Telangana to act on several bills passed by the state legislature. These bills are pending since September 14, 2022, for the assent of the Governor.

In the continuation tweet, Governor Soundararajan further added, "Again I remind you Rajbhavan is nearer than Delhi @TelanganaCS."(ANI)

