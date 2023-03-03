New Delhi, March 3: Delhi has a uniform education system in both private and government schools where equal facilities are being provided to students, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

He also said that people from all over the world should consider Delhi as the "hub of education". The chief minister was speaking during the 'Excellence in Education' award programme here where several students were awarded under various categories. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Sends AAP MLAs Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi's Names To LG VK Saxena To Elevate Them as Cabinet Ministers.

"Delhi has a uniform education system in private and government schools. There is no inequality in our education system. We will also fix MCD schools gradually and all our councillors will work hard to improve them. Our aim is that people from all over the world should consider Delhi as the hub of education," he underlined.

Handing over the awards, Kejriwal said transformation of the education system in Delhi would not be possible without the efforts of teachers, students and parents. Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain Resign as Delhi Ministers, CM Arvind Kejriwal Accepts Resignations.

“When we started parent-teachers meetings at government schools, parents of the underprivileged students appreciated how we invited them inside the school premises and treated them with respect. The education system in Delhi would not be possible without the efforts of the teachers, students and parents,” he said.