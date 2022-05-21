Jaipur, May 21 (PTI) The Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau on Saturday detained for interrogation a deputy director of the state government's finance department after finding him having properties allegedly exceeding his income.

The ACB sleuths sallegedly found the officer having assets far in excess of his income during day-long raids at his residence and other places, ACB DGP B L Soni said.

The office and residence of accused officer Daulat Singh Dayma, posted as a senior accounts officer in Ajmer, were raided on secret information about his disproportionate assets, the DGP said.

During the raid, Dayma was found in possession of several property documents and pieces of god and silver jewellery, whose value was estimated to be 450 per cent more than his income, DGP Soni said.

The accused found having 15 residential and commercial plots, 10 bank accounts, two bank lockers, 850 grams of silver ornaments, 100 gm of gold jewellery and Rs 3.30 lakh cash during the raid, he added.

A case has been registered against the accused and he is being interrogated.

