Jaipur, Feb 20 (PTI) A newly-wed couple died and one other person was injured in a road accident in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, police said on Monday.

Married on February 15, the couple were going from Sikar to Phalodi in Jodhpur when the accident occurred on Didwana road under the Jayal police station area.

SHO Harish Sankhla said Kishore Mali (30) and his wife Kiran (28) died when their car collided with an unidentified vehicle last night. Kiran's brother Krishna Kumar (22) was injured in the mishap.

The dead bodies were handed over to family members after postmortem.

