Jaipur, Sep 15 (PTI) The Rajasthan State Election Commission on Wednesday announced the bypoll schedule for the elections of 25 sarpanch, 39 up-sarpanch and 1,226 village panches in 33 districts of the state.

Voting will be held on September 28.

Chief Electoral Officer Chitra Gupta said the bypoll has been necessitated due to the posts of sarpanch, up-sarpanch and ward panches having fallen vacant till June 15, 2021.

He said the poll notification would be issued on September 20.

On September 22, nomination papers can be filed at the Panchayat Headquarters from 10 am to 4 pm.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on September 23.

