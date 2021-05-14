Jaipur, May 14 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 14,289 fresh coronavirus cases and 155 deaths on Friday, taking the infection tally to 8,35,814, officials said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state stands at 6,472, they said.

Capital city Jaipur reported the highest number of 58 deaths followed by Jodhpur where as many as 14 people died of the disease, according to an official report.

Bikaner and Udaipur reported 12 deaths each followed by seven deaths each in Bharatpur and Sikar, it said.

Of the latest positive cases, a maximum of 2,823 cases were reported from Jaipur, while 1,368 cases and 708 cases were seen in Alwar and Jodhpur, respectively.

A total of 6,16,589 people have recovered from the infection and the number of active cases stands at 2,12,753 in Rajasthan.

