Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): Amid ongoing speculation about a possible reunion between Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on Saturday said that while the two leaders are brothers, they follow different political paths, and any discussion about coming together must happen privately--not on television.

"Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray are brothers and have different politics. If both have to come together, they will have to talk to each other. This discussion cannot happen on TV," Danve told reporters in Sambhajinagar.

Danve also criticised the Maharashtra government's decision to make Hindi compulsory in schools up to Class 5. He argued that Hindi cannot be imposed in Maharashtra, where Marathi holds constitutional priority.

"Hindi language cannot be made compulsory in Maharashtra. Different languages are spoken in every state, which is a right given by the Constitution. Marathi is compulsory in Maharashtra, and priority should be given to it. If people want to read and speak other languages, it's their choice, but it's not our responsibility to adopt them," he said.

Commenting on BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty's demand for President's Rule in West Bengal in the wake of violence over the Waqf (Amendment) Act protests, Danve pointed out that similar incidents have occurred in other states as well.

"If riots are happening in Bengal, then violence has also taken place in other states in the last few days, like Nagpur, Assam, and UP. Violence has also taken place there. Should President's rule be implemented in those states too?" he said.

Speaking on the ongoing legal scrutiny of the Waqf issue, Danve said the matter is being heard by the court and should be dealt with through constitutional processes.

"We should sit and discuss the Waqf issue. In the last few days, hundreds of people have approached the court regarding this. The hearing is underway, and the court will take an appropriate decision. Parliament can decide anything with a majority, but we live in a democracy," he said. (ANI)

