Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 28 (ANI): Two people died after a blast occurred in a bus carrying labourers in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa confirmed the incident. He said a fire broke out on a bus coming from another state after a cylinder blast. He added that the bus was carrying two LPG cylinders, which caused the explosion when it was crossing under a high-tension wire.

Bairwa said the injured have been admitted to hospital and that an investigation into the matter is underway.

"A fire broke out in a bus filled with labourers, coming from another state. It is being said that there were 2 LPG cylinders and a blast took place in one of them... We have been informed that the bus was crossing under a high-tension wire when the incident took place. Two people have lost their lives in the incident. The injured have been shifted to a hospital. An investigation is being done on the incident," Bairwa told ANI.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also condoled the incident, stating that the concerned authorities have been directed to ensure proper treatment for the injured.

"The news of loss of lives in the bus accident that occurred in Manoharpur, Jaipur, is extremely heartbreaking. The concerned authorities have been directed to ensure proper treatment for the injured. I pray to the Lord that the departed souls be granted a place at His holy feet and that the injured be bestowed with swift recovery of health," Bhajanlal Sharma wrote on X.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

