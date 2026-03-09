New Delhi, March 9: A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus crushed a youth on a scooter and collided with an e-rickshaw, leaving 2 people dead on the spot. The accident triggered a violent backlash from locals, who gathered at the scene and set the bus ablaze before fire brigade teams arrived to douse the flames.

According to the Delhi Police, the Delhi Transport Corporation bus involved in the accident is being towed away from the site of the incident in Nangloi. The bus crushed a youth riding a scooter, after which the youth died on the spot. Also, an e-rickshaw and some people were hit by the bus, after which the injured were admitted to the hospital. The local people set the bus on fire. The fire brigade team is present at the spot. Delhi Hit-and-Run Horror: Speeding Car Kills Delivery Boy in Subhash Nagar; Police Launch Probe.

The delhi police confirmed that 2 people have died in the incident. The injured have been shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital for treatment. The bus driver has been arrested. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier in February, a Lucknow-Delhi bus overturned after hitting a divider on the Firozabad expressway early Wednesday, leaving 18 passengers injured. Most sustained minor injuries, while one patient was referred for further treatment, said an official. Shikohabad Chief Medical Superintendent Dr RC Keshav told ANI that the hospital received 18 patients following the accident. Delhi Road Accident: Driver Injured After Car Falls off Mukarba Chowk Flyover, Lands on Railway Tracks (Watch Video).

"I received the call around 2:45 AM, and then three to five patients started arriving. A total of 18 patients were admitted. One of them was referred to the Medical College in Prayagraj. The rest sustained minor injuries. No one had serious injuries, although one patient's condition was slightly serious. When I received the call from the Chief Minister's office, I immediately went to the emergency room. Our emergency team and doctors were present, and I personally examined the patients," he said.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)