Jaipur, October 28: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a yellow alert for 23 districts of Rajasthan, warning of thunderstorms, gusty winds (20–40 kmph), and light to moderate rainfall over the next few days. The alert covers the districts of Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Banswara, Pratapgarh, Baran, Kota, Jhalawar, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Dausa, Jaipur, Ajmer, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Rajsamand, Bundi, Tonk, Pali, Dungarpur, Sirohi, and Nagaur.

Officials have advised residents to take precautions during thunderstorms - seek shelter indoors, avoid taking cover under trees, and wait for conditions to stabilise before resuming outdoor activities. According to the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, a severe cyclonic storm, Montha, is currently active over the Bay of Bengal, off the Andhra Pradesh coast. Cyclone Montha Triggers Heavy Rain in Rajasthan, IMD Issues Alerts for Udaipur, Kota As Deep Depression Intensifies Over Bay of Bengal.

Meanwhile, a depression persists over the central Arabian Sea, and a circulation system is present over northeastern Rajasthan and adjoining areas. Officials confirmed that the Southern and eastern parts of Rajasthan experienced heavy rainfall during the past 24 hours. The highest rainfall of 130 mm was recorded in Nainwa (Bundi district).

Udaipur, Kota divisions, and nearby districts are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall on Tuesday, while Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and parts of Jodhpur divisions may witness light to moderate rain accompanied by thundershowers, the officials said. Cyclone Montha News Update: IMD Issues Warning for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh As Cyclonic Storm Likely To Turn Severe and Make Landfall Between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam on October 28.

Rainfall activity is expected to decrease from October 29, though light to moderate showers may continue in the southern and southeastern districts for the next 4–5 days. The border areas of western Rajasthan, including Bikaner Division and the Shekhawati region, are expected to remain dry during this period. A new western disturbance is likely to become active around November 3, bringing light to moderate rain with thundershowers to parts of both western and eastern Rajasthan.

