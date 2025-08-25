Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], August 25 (ANI): A fossil expected to be of a 201.4-million-year-old phytosaur, a crocodile-like reptile that coexisted with dinosaurs, has been discovered in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, with experts hailing the discovery as one of the most significant fossil finds in India's geological history.

Calling the discovery a major paleontological breakthrough, Dean of the Faculty of Earth System Science at Jodhpur's Jai Narain Vyas University, VS Parihar, on Monday, stated that after England, India is the only country to make a Jurassic-era discovery.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 26 August 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment, and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

"It is a crocodile that lived with the dinosaurs, and it mostly lived in the forests near the river or the seashores... After England, only India has found such a Jurassic-era discovery... If this is the same creature, then we can give the exact age of it, which is 201.4 million years," he stated.

The fossil was discovered earlier on Thursday, after fossilised vertebrate remains were reported from Megha village in Jaisalmer district; however, the exact age of the fossil was not confirmed.

Also Read | 'Where Will All This End': Supreme Court Asks Comedian Samay Raina, Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Nishant Jagdsish Tanwar and Sonali Thakkar to Post Apologies on Social Media for Insensitive Remarks Against Persons With Disability.

Senior hydrogeologist Narayan Das Inakhiya, on Thursday, stated that the remains, potentially related to the Jurassic period, include spinal structures, wing bones, and footprints, adding to the growing body of prehistoric evidence in the region.

Earlier today, Narayan Das echoed the significance of the find, calling it a proud moment not just for Rajasthan but for the entire country.

"After observation, it was found that it's a creature from the Jurassic era, and it's a fossil... To discover such a creature is a proud moment not only for Jaisalmer but for the whole nation. Such fossils provide a lot of information regarding human evolution," he said.

He also noted that villagers have previously found multiple fossils in the region, including dinosaur footprints and bones, suggesting Jaisalmer is a treasure trove for palaeontologists and geologists alike.

Beyond academic interest, experts believe this discovery could give a boost to geotourism in Rajasthan. Traditionally known for its forts and deserts, Jaisalmer may soon gain prominence as a fossil tourism destination.

"This is not just a scientific achievement; it opens up new possibilities for tourism and education," Inakhiya said.

A now-extinct genus that predates modern crocodiles and thrived during the late Triassic to early Jurassic period, phytosaurs are known for their elongated jaws and semi-aquatic lifestyle. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)