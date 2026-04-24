Home

Agency News Agency News India News | Rajasthan: 3 People Killed, 5 Injured After SUV Collided with Camper in Churu Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The incident took place on Thursday night. According to police, the impact of the collision was severe, causing both vehicles to catch fire, leading to the deaths of three people on the spot.

Churu (Rajasthan) [India], April 24 (ANI): Three people were killed and five other injured in a major road accident after a SUV collided head-on with a Camper in Churu, Rajasthan, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night. According to police, the impact of the collision was severe, causing both vehicles to catch fire, leading to the deaths of three people on the spot.

Also Read | TCS Nashik Case: 'Wi-Fi Passwords Were Vulgar', Survivor Makes Fresh Shocking Claims.

Superintendent of Police Churu Nischay Prasad M said the bodies of the deceased have been kept in the mortuary at Rajkiya Bhartiya Hospital.

The injured have been referred to another facility after receiving first aid at Rajkiya Bhartiya Hospital, SP said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Takes Boat Ride on Hooghly River in Kolkata, Highlights Cultural Significance of Maa Ganga (See Pics and Video).

The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident last week, two people were killed and several others were injured after a passenger bus overturned near Ajmer.

As per police officials, the bus, carrying members of the same family, reportedly lost control due to a technical malfunction before falling into a valley on April 19.

Superintendent of Police Agarwal had said, "This incident occurred around 12 to 12:15 PM. 31 people from the same family were travelling in a bus from Ajmer to Pushkar. Due to a technical malfunction, the bus lost control and fell into the valley below." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)