Jaipur, Feb 21 (PTI) Four people were killed after being mowed down by a speeding truck on the Jaipur-Ajmer National Highway here on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, the accident occurred in the afternoon when the victims were sitting on two motorcycles parked on the roadside as some of them were talking on the phone.

Salim (30), Pappu Mali (35), Amarchand Mali (35) Jeetu alias Jitendra Saini (30) were residents of Padasauli. The bodies were handed over to the relatives after post-mortem, police said.

A case has been registered against the truck driver and a search launched to arrest him, police said.

