Jaipur, Mar 15 (PTI) A five-day training programme for Sri Lankan police officers at the Central Training Detective Institute here concluded on Friday, officials said.

This programme was organised by the Rajasthan government in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs, they said.

CDTI Director Amandeep Singh Kapoor said 20 police officers from Sri Lanka were trained in crime scene management and crime investigation.

The course was part of a bilateral cooperation with neighbouring countries under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme of the Ministry of External Affairs.

