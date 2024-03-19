Jaipur, Mar 19 (PTI) Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani on Tuesday called upon people to take active part in creating a pollution-free environment.

Addressing a conference at a private college on clean environment, he said that rising pollution is a matter of concern for all and there is an urgent need to address it.

"In our culture there is mention of working for the peace of earth, air, water, space and trees. We have to behave accordingly," he said.

"We are also the originators of adverse situations. We have to think about our carelessness and inaction and we should strengthen our will power and take active part in creating a pollution-free environment," he said.

Devnani said that collective efforts are needed to solve the problem of pollution.

"If all departments work in a coordinated manner, this problem can be solved. This is an international problem and to solve this problem, there is a need to set a framework according to the local conditions at the national and state levels. Only then will we be able to prevent the recurrence of tragedies related to the environment," he said, while referring to the Kedarnath flood tragedy.

