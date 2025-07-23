Jaipur, Jul 23 (PTI) Rajasthan Assembly will establish a 'Kargil Shaurya Vatika' in its premises to honour the soldiers who died in 1999 Kargil war.

On the occasion of Hariyali Amavasya on Thursday, a total of 1100 saplings will be planted in the vatika (garden) which will be inaugurated by Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani who will plant a Sindoor (vermilion) sapling.

Marking the 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, 21 Veeranganas (war widows) of the soldiers will join Devnani in planting saplings.

He said the Shaurya Vatika is being developed in memory of the soldiers who died during the Kargil conflict. Saplings to be planted in the garden including Sindoor, Areca Palm, Song of India, Krishna Ficus, and Croton, all of which symbolise India's rich cultural heritage and natural beauty.

"These plants are known to purify air and carry medicinal properties used in traditional Indian healing practices. They also promote a positive and serene atmosphere," Devnani added.

The event will also include a felicitation ceremony to honour the 21 Veeranganas from districts including Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Churu, Jaipur and Kotputli-Behror.

They will be felicitated with shawls and commemorative mementoes in recognition of their family's sacrifice during Operation Vijay.

The speaker said that the vatika will stand as a lasting tribute to the courage of Indian soldiers and serve as a reminder of the nation's commitment to putting 'Rashtra Pratham' (Nation First).

The memorial aims to inspire future generations to contribute to nation-building and uphold the values of service and sacrifice, he said.

