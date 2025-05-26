Jaipur, May 26 (PTI) Authorities on Monday demolished the illegal constructions done on encroached land by history-sheeter Tejpal Singh, who was recently arrested for allegedly thrashing his driver and hanging him upside down from an earthmover in Rajasthan's Beawar district.

"The Raipur administration demolished unauthorised structures built by Tejpal Singh, an accused in the assault case, on his factory and farm house," an official said.

He said Tejpal had illegally constructed six permanent rooms, a water tank and two tube wells on an encroached land near his under-construction cement factory.

The administration officials, with support from the police, demolished the unauthorised structures and reclaimed the government land on Monday, the official said.

Tejpal Singh and his accomplice were arrested on Saturday after a video surfaced, in which Tejpal is purportedly seen beating his driver Yakub while he was hung upside down from an earthmover.

Police said Tejpal committed the act after suspecting Yakub of stealing cement and diesel from a dumper truck he had sent to Jaipur.

After the video surfaced, police identified the accused and detained him. Meanwhile, Yakub was contacted and an FIR was registered, police added.

On Sunday, both the accused were taken for a medical examination and verification of the crime scene was done by foot in Raipur town.

The duo was made to walk for around two kilometres during the verification.

