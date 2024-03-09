Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 9 (ANI): In the run upto 2024 elections, the Bhartiya Janata party in Rajasthan has announced its divisional leadership structure, appointing seven division in-charges and fifteen co-incharges.

Each division is assigned one in-charge along with two co-incharges, and the state capital Jaipur, in particular, has three co-incharges.

The State Vice President of Rajasthan BJP, CR Chaudhary has been appointed as the division-incharge for Bikaner along with Shravan Singh Bagdi and Jogendra Rajpurohit as co-incharges.

Former MP Narayan Pancharya will take charge as the Jaipur division in-charge, supported by OP Bharadwaj, Sanjeev Bharadwaj, and Punaram Chaudhary as co-in-charges.

Two Term Former-MLA From Kishanganj , Hemraj Meena is designated as the Bharatpur division in-charge, with Somkant Sharma, DD Kumawa as co-in-charges.

Additionally, Pramod Samar has been assigned the role of Jodhpur division in-charge, assisted by Vasudev Chawla and Abhimanyu Singh Rajvi as co-in-charges.

Veteran BJP leader Damodar Agrawal will take up the Udaipur division in-charge position, supported by Nahar Singh Jodha, Mithilesh Gautam, and Mukesh Dadhich has been appointed as the incharge for Kota division along with co-incharges Bhupendra Saini and Ranjeet Singh Sodal.

Earlier this month, the Rajasthan Bhartiya Janata party announced the formation of a new state team, bringing about significant changes.

The list included ten state vice-presidents, five state secretaries, 13 state ministers, one treasurer, and one assistant treasurer.

MLA Baba Balak Nath and recently elected Rajya Sabha MP Chunnilal Garasia have been appointed as state vice-presidents of Alwar and Udaipur respectively.

Jitendra Gothwal, another legislator, has been assigned the responsibility of state secretary of Sawai Madhopur.

Former MP Jyoti Mirdha has been appointed as the party's state Vice president of Nagaur.

The reshuffling of ministers in Rajasthan, just days before the significant Lok Sabha elections, indicates a strategic move by the BJP, reflecting a planned initiative to introduce new perspectives and dynamics within the party. (ANI)

