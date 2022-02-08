Jaipur, Feb 7 (PTI) A BJP delegation on Monday met Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, demanding a CBI inquiry into the REET paper leak and expressing concern over an incident, in which the party's state president Satish Poonia's car was surrounded by Congress workers in Bundi.

The delegation was led by the Deputy Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Rajendra Rathore.

BJP leaders Arun Chaturvedi, Bhajanlal Sharma, Madhoram Chaudhary, Shravan Singh Bagdi, Soumya Gurjar and Laxmikant Bhardwaj were part of the delegation.

Submitting a memorandum to the governor, they demanded a CBI inquiry in the REET paper leak.

Rathore said Poonia was attacked by Congress workers.

“The BJP is not afraid of such cowardly attacks. We will fight inside and outside the Assembly on issues of farmer loan waiver, REET paper leak and crime against women,” he said.

