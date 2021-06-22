Jaipur, Jun 22 (PTI) BJP national general secretary and its incharge for Rajasthan, Arun Singh, on Tuesday cautioned the party workers against making any statement that weakens the party and said they may face action for such comments.

Singh also asked the party's state unit to prepare a list of such workers.

Reacting to some reported statements from the supporters of former chief minister Vasundhara Raje that "Raje is BJP and BJP is Raje", Singh said such statements weaken the party.

"I do not think that any prominent leader has given this statement. However, even if a general worker gives this kind of statement, then it certainly weakens the party. No one should give such statements which make the party weaker," he told reporters after a semi-virtual working committee meeting.

He said he has asked the state unit to prepare a list of those who are giving these statements.

"We will talk to them, and if this continues then action would be taken. Enough is enough," he said.

"If one has to give a statement, then it should be against the Congress government," he said, while targeting the Ashok Gehlot government in the state.

He alleged that the law and order in the state has deteriorated and the people are "fed up with the Congress rule".

Singh said that the day cabinet expansion takes place in Rajasthan, there would be an "explosion" in the Congress.

On a question about CM candidate in BJP, he said it is decided by the party's parliamentary board and not by a single leader or any MLA.

"It is for the parliamentary board to decide the name of the CM candidate. The party has contested elections in some states while projecting a CM candidate while in some states, we have fought elections without presenting a CM face," he said.

In the semi-virtual working committee, Singh appreciated the party workers for helping people during the Covid pandemic.

He said the government should give unemployment allowances to youths and the issues of farmers should be redressed.

Singh also highlighted the achievements of the Modi government and said BJP leaders and workers should publicise the works of the Modi government among people.

BJP state president Satish Poonia, Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore and other leaders were present in the party's state headquarters while former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, union minister Arun Ram Meghwal, RS MP Omprakash Mathur and others attended the meeting through video conference.

