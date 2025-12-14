Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 14 (ANI): Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore on Sunday issued a show-cause notice to MLA Rewant Ram Danga, demanding an explanation within three days for the corruption allegations against him.

A sting operation-based report in a national daily alleged that BJP MLA Rewant Ram Danga, Congress MLA Anita Jatav, and independent MLA Ritu Banawat took commission for getting development work done in their constituencies.

"As per the instructions of the central leadership, a show-cause notice is being issued to you because you have been accused by a journalist of the daily newspaper 'Dainik Bhaskar' of accepting a bribe for approving funds from the MLA's development fund for a development project. Your aforementioned conduct falls under the definition of indiscipline as described in the constitution of the Bharatiya Janata Party," the notice read.

The notice added, "Therefore, you are directed to submit your explanation regarding the above allegations to the undersigned within three days, failing which the strictest action will be taken against you under the provisions of indiscipline as described in the constitution of the Bharatiya Janata Party."

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has also ordered a high-level committee chaired by the State Chief Vigilance Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary, Home) to probe into the corruption allegations.

Stating "zero tolerance" for corruption, CM Sharma also directed the freezing of their MLA LAD accounts.

Bhajanlal Sharma wrote on X, "Today, a major newspaper has published a report on corruption in the MLA Local Area Development Fund. This is an extremely serious and concerning issue. Our government's policy on corruption by any public servant is one of complete zero tolerance. No matter how influential a person may be, if found guilty of corruption, they will not be spared."

"In this case, the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police have been directed to conduct an investigation through a high-level committee chaired by the State Chief Vigilance Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary, Home). The MLA LAD accounts of these assembly constituencies have also been frozen," the X post added. (ANI)

